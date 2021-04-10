Live

Common sweetener Xylitol blamed for dog deaths

Veterinarians are increasingly worried about Xylitol, which has been linked to a surge in accidental poisonings. The ingredient is safe for humans but extremely dangerous for dogs. Chip Reid reports on the rising number of cases.
