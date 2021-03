Commissioner Bill Bratton on new challenges facing NYPD The NYPD has been involved in a number of big stories this year, from an officer apparently placing a man in a choke hold which resulted in his death to the mysterious white flags placed on top of the Brooklyn Bridge. Commissioner Bill Bratton is in his second stint on top of the department, and he joins "CBS This Morning" for his first national TV interview since the chokehold case to discuss the challenge of keeping the Big Apple safe.