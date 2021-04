Commemorating the 70th anniversary of end of WWll To mark the anniversary of “Victory in Europe Day,” a commemoration was held yesterday in Washington, with dozens of vintage warplanes flying over the national mall. In England, Queen Elizabeth lit the first of a series of 200 beacons across the country that symbolize the hundreds of bonfires that were lit across Britain on May 8th 1945 to celebrate the surrender of Nazi Germany and the end of WWII. Charlie D’Agata reports from London on how the different ways the anniversary is being observed.