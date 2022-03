Commemorating "Bloody Sunday" 57 years later Monday marks 57 years since "Bloody Sunday," when approximately 600 people were attacked by state and local police while marching peacefully in Alabama to demand an end to discrimination in voter registration laws. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the significance of that day as well as its relation to voting rights legislation currently in congressional limbo.