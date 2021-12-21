Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bidens welcome new dog to the White House

The White House has announced a new member of the first family: A puppy named Commander. The White House confirmed to CBS News on Monday that the Bidens will also be welcoming a cat in January. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.