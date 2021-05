Comey on Russia, Trump memos and more Former FBI Director James Comey said there is "no doubt" that Russia meddled in the U.S. election. And he told the Senate Intelligence Committee why he wrote memos documenting his conversations with President Trump. CBSN political contributor and RealClearPolitics reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN to discuss Comey's testimony and the reaction to it.