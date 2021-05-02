Live

Watch CBSN Live

Comey accuses White House of lying

On Thursday former FBI Director James Comey gave his highly-anticipated testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Washington Post reporters Philip Bump and Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss the biggest takeaways from the hearing.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.