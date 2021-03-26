Live

Watch CBSN Live

Comet makes flyby near Mars

The comet known as “Siding Spring” is hurtling past Mars at a speed of 126,000 miles an hour. Astronomers say this close encounter could provide invaluable clues as to how planets once formed. Carter Evans reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.