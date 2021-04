Comedy star Garry Shandling dies at 66 Praise and tributes are pouring in for comedy giant Garry Shandling, who died Thursday of an apparent heart attack. Shandling is considered one of the most influential comedians of his generation. He was a star of the stand up scene and a mentor to many of today's late night hosts. The Emmy winner also revolutionized the sitcom world with two groundbreaking shows. Charlie Rose reports.