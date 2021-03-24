Live

Comedy camp helps small kids get big laughs

A slew of standup comedians are celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Laugh Factory's "Comedy Camp," a free summer program that aims to help underprivileged kids in California. KCAL9's Bobby Kaple shows us why this program is so special.
