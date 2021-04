Comedian Samantha Bee on "Full Frontal," 2016 election Samantha Bee spent more than a decade on "The Daily Show." Then the longtime correspondent took her comedic talents to TBS for her own weekly news satire show, "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee." Critics have praised and called her the "political commentator we've been waiting for." Bee joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the 2016 campaign.