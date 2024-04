Comedian Jay Jurden talks childhood, comedy and path to NYC in first network TV interview Jay Jurden's star has been on the rise for the last few years, landing him on multiple "Comics to Watch" lists. He was a writer on the Apple TV Plus show "The Problem with Jon Stewart." His comedy album "Jay Jurden, Y'all" debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 2020. We asked the up-and-coming comedian to meet us at one of his favorite spots for his first TV interview — and for a little surprise.