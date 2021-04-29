Live

Watch CBSN Live

Comedian Charlie Murphy dead at 57

Comedian Charlie Murphy, known for his role on "Chappelle's Show" has died at age 57 after a battle with leukemia. Cameron Mathison, a correspondent for "Entertainment Tonight," spoke to CBSN with the details.
