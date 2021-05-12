"Columbine" author discusses what he saw at Parkland high school protest Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida decided 17 minutes was not enough time to protest gun violence on Wednesday. After the students gathered on the football field, they made their way to nearby park to rally against congressional inaction on gun safety legislation. Dave Cullen, author of the book "Columbine" covered the day's events for Vanity Fair. He joins CBSN with a closer look at the protest.