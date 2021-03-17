Live

Colorado town enjoys tax boom from pot sales

Several states are considering legalizing recreational marijuana to cash in on the potentially huge windfall from tax revenues. Barry Petersen reports on how one Colorado town is reaping the financial benefits from the plant now that it's legal.
