Colorado Supreme Court removes Trump from state's primary ballot for engaging in insurrection The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump, the 2024 GOP frontrunner, should be removed from the state's primary ballot and disqualified. The court said he engaged in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 in violation of the Constitution's 14th Amendment. Trump's campaign says they will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.