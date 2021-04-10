Colorado students may face charges in sexting scandal Parents in a Colorado community are expressing outrage and concern over a massive school sexting scandal where students could face felony charges. District officials in Cañon City say they've discovered hundreds of nude photos on student phones. The school’s varsity football team has been forced to forfeit this weekend’s playoff game, and it’s forcing parents to reevaluate how they monitor teen activity in a high-tech world. Carter Evans reports.