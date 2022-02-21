Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold on election integrity and democracy ahead of 2022 midterms Over a year into the Biden presidency, right-wing activists continue to claim without evidence that widespread voter fraud cost Donald Trump the 2020 presidential election. Some are running for office on promises to overhaul the voting system. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold joins CBS News to discuss her bid for reelection and how election fraud conspiracy theories pose a threat to our democracy.