Colorado paramedic Paul Cary dies from COVID-19 while volunteering in New York A Colorado paramedic, who died from the coronavirus after volunteering to help save lives in New York, is being remembered as a hero. Emotional tributes were held Sunday, as the body of 66-year-old Paul Cary was transported home. Before he got sick, Cary had already signed up for another 30 days of service in New York. Jamie Yuccas shares his story.