Colorado governor on guns, being potential VP pick, new memoir In 2008, Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper welcomed fellow Democrats to the convention that made history, nominating Barack Obama for president. Less than three years later, Hickenlooper became Colorado's governor. He led his state through the aftermath of the Aurora theater rampage and the legalization of recreational pot. Hickenlooper, who is also a successful brew-pub entrepreneur, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new memoir, "The Opposite of Woe: My Life in Beer and Politics."