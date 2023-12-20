Watch CBS News

Colorado election chief unpacks Trump's disqualification

Former President Donald Trump says he plans to appeal the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to disqualify him from the state's 2024 primary ballot. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold joins "America Decides" to discuss the ruling.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.