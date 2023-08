Colorado company touts safety of "smart guns" Colorado start-up BioFire has developed a biometric "smart gun" that can only be fired if it recognizes an authorized user's fingerprint or an image from a facial recognition camera. Proponents say the technology represents an important step forward in gun safety, while critics say it will infringe upon 2nd Amendment rights. Kai Kloepfer, founder and CEO of BioFire, joined CBS News to talk about the weapons.