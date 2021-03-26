Live

Colorado bulk elk trapped in barbed wire

A 400-pound elk became trapped in barbed wire at Elk Ridge Park in Castle Pines, Colorado. Officials worked to free the animal, and in the end, the elk only received a few scrapes and made its way to safety. KCNC has the full story.
