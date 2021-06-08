Why the FBI discourages companies from paying ransom Joseph Blount, the CEO of major U.S. fuel pipeline Colonial Pipeline, faced lawmakers Tuesday on Capitol Hill, a month after his company was hit by a massive ransomware attack and paid cybercriminals more than $4 million to regain control of their systems. Gordon Bitko, senior vice president of policy at the Information Technology Industry Council, joined CBSN ahead of the hearing to explain the FBI's concerns with paying off hackers and how the agency was able to recover a portion of that payment.