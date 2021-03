College freshman's death in Virginia leads to fraternity's suspension, fuels questions of hazing Virginia Commonwealth University said it issued a cease-and-desist order to one of its fraternities after 19-year-old freshman Adam Oakes died Saturday morning after a party at the fraternity's off-campus house. CBS News' Chip Reid speaks to Adam's father and cousin, who allege Adam was forced to drink a bottle of whiskey the night before he died.