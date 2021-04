College football kickoff: Auburn, Louisville face off today on CBS The 2016 college football season gets into full swing today, including the 6th ranked Auburn Tigers take on the Louisville Cardinals, in a game you can see on CBS. It’s an important match-up for both sides, but also a personal challenge for Cardinals quarterback Reggie Bonnafon. CBS Sports studio analyst Brian Jones joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to talk about the game and the season ahead.