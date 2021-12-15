Live

College coaching salaries raise questions on wage gap

While some college athletes are now able to make money from sponsorships, many players believe they're still being exploited. A study published in the Antitrust Bulletin estimates Black athletes in the Power Five conferences lost out on approximately $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion dollars a year. Meanwhile, college coaches are making millions Nathan Kalman-Lamb, co-host of "The End of Sport" podcast and a lecturing fellow at Duke University, joins CBSN with more.
