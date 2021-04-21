Colin Powell on significance of Smithsonian's new NMAAHC Retired Gen. Colin Powell's Army uniform is on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. Powell became the first black Joint Chiefs chairman, retiring from the Pentagon as a four-star general. He was also the first black secretary of state. He and his wife are not only donors to the museum, but also serve on the museum council. Powell joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss black Americans' contributions to the U.S. military and more.