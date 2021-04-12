Live

Colin Powell looks back on Operation Desert Storm

Twenty-five years ago, the first U.S. airstrikes began on Baghdad in Operation Desert Storm. In just six weeks, U.S. forces expelled the Iraqi military from Kuwait. David Martin spoke to Colin Powell about what we learned from the first Gulf War.
