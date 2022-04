Colin Kaepernick writes first children's book Ever since Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the national anthem at NFL games, the quarterback has not been able to land another job in the league. Now, Kaepernick is out with a new message about not fitting in that he's sharing in his first children's book, "I Color Myself Different." "CBS Mornings" national correspondent Jericka Duncan spoke with the book's illustrator, Eric Wilkerson.