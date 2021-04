Colin Hanks on new comedy, his famous dad and step-mom's cancer recovery The actor began his career as an extra in the 1996 movie, "That Thing You Do!" He went on to tackle dramas like "Roswell," "Dexter," and earned an Emmy nomination for his role as officer Gus Grimly in the TV version of "Fargo." Now, Hanks stars in a new CBS comedy, "Life in Pieces," and joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new role and how his step-mother, Rita Wilson, beat cancer.