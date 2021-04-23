Live

Watch CBSN Live

Cold caps help cancer patients keep their hair

Cold caps chilled with dry ice to 30 below zero can help breast cancer patients keep their hair. In the most recent study, roughly 66 percent of women who used cold caps kept 50 percent of their hair. Barry Petersen reports.
