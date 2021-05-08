Code.org CEO on the mission to integrate coding into schools Schools this week completed a so-called "Hour of Code" as part of Computer Science Education Week. The lessons are part of a campaign created by Code.org, a nonprofit that works to foster an interest in computer science education and create access in schools nationwide. Founder and CEO Hadi Partovi joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why coding isn't as difficult as it might seem on TV, how their effort focuses on helping teachers learn code as well and what they are doing to help get more women in tech.