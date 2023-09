Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka to meet in U.S. Open finals Coco Gauff will look to become the first American in six years to win the U.S. Open when she takes on Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. Lukas Weese, staff editor at The Athletic, joins CBS News to discuss what fans can expect from the women's final.