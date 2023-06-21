Coast Guard: Search for missing Titanic sub still a rescue operation The U.S. Coast Guard gave an update Wednesday on efforts to find a missing sub that was exploring the wreck of the Titanic. Officials said they had remote underwater vehicles "actively searching" an area where noises had been detected. Following their news conference, Chris Roman, an associate professor of oceanography at the University of Rhode Island's Graduate School of Oceanography, joined CBS News to talk about the difficulties of the search.