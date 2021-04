Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon on "Miracle on the Hudson" When U.S. Airways Flight 1549 splashed into the Hudson River on January 15, 2009, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon watched it happen on closed-circuit TV. Damon then coordinated the rescue effort, which included a number of first responders from various agencies. She spoke to Charlie Rose about the experience days before the release of the feature film, "Sully."