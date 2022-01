Coach says Antonio Brown no longer on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the field mid-game Wide receiver Antonio Brown is no longer on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the coach says, after he stunned fans by walking off the field in the middle of Sunday's game. Meanwhile, other teams are trying to focus on their possible playoff chances as the regular season nears its end. CBS Sports' senior NFL reporter Jonathan Jones joins CBSN to break down the latest across the NFL.