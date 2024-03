Coach Dan Monson leads Long Beach State to NCAA Tournament after announcing departure Coach Dan Monson and Long Beach State agreed to part ways last week after 17 years. Despite this, Monson was allowed to coach in the Big West Conference Tournament, where his squad suddenly caught fire, winning the title and earning an automatic bid to the Big Dance. This means that tomorrow, Coach Monson and his team will face No. 2 seed Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.