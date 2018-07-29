Co-working: When the home office is away from home Freelancers, consultants and entrepreneurs no longer need to work out of their homes or garages. Instead, they can rent space at "co-working" firms, such as WeWork, that provide a place to plug in as well as all the perks of a shared office space, from baristas and tap rooms to day care. Tony Dokoupil examines the co-working industry, which has grown from as few as 70 people in 2007 to 1.5 million worldwide, and is expanding beyond the parameters of simple working space. (This story originally aired on April 15, 2018)