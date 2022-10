CNN anchor Jake Tapper talks reporting on possible wrongful conviction case Following a two-year investigation, CNN anchor Jake Tapper is out with a new article in “the Atlantic” about a possible wrongful conviction for Charles “C.J.” Rice, who is imprisoned for attempted murder. Tapper's father, Dr. Ted Tapper, was Rice's doctor at the time and doesn't believe he could physically commit the crime. “CBS Mornings” takes a look back at the case and Tapper's reporting on it.