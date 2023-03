Closing arguments underway in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Closing arguments are underway in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial. That comes after the jury paid a visit to the Moselle estate where Murdaugh's wife and son were killed in 2021. Vinoo Varghese, a white-collar criminal defense attorney, former prosecutor and member of the teaching faculty at Harvard Law School's Trial Advocacy Workshop, joins CBS News to discuss the case.