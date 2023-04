Closing arguments underway in Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial Closing arguments have started in the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano are joined by Damon Hewitt, the president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, to discuss the trial and other legal cases the group is facing.