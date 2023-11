"Closer than we have been" to agreement between Israel and Hamas, White House official says Deputy White House National Security Adviser Jon Finer tells "Face the Nation" that coming to an agreement with Hamas to release hostages is an "extraordinarily high priority for everyone" in the Biden administration. "We believe we are closer than we have been to reaching a final agreement," Finer said, but he cautioned that "we do not yet have a final agreement in place."