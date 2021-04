Clinton wraps up campaign with a simple message: "Vote" The latest CBS news polls show that Clinton now has slight edge on enthusiasm. Fifty-three percent of her supporters say they are very enthusiastic compared to 51 percent of Trump supporters. Nearly 600 days after launching her bid, Clinton wrapped it up Monday with a simple message to vote. Her confidence is based on a get-out-the-vote operation two years in the making. Nancy Cordes reports.