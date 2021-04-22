Live

Clinton regains momentum against Trump

Ahead of the first presidential debate on Monday, Clinton is regaining momentum against Donald Trump. In a new poll, Clinton is leading Trump by five points nationally. CBS News Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with the latest.
