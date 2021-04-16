Live

Clinton hammers Sanders on gun control votes

Hillary Clinton launched a very pointed attack on Bernie Sanders about his voting record on gun laws. Sanders responded by invoking his D- minus rating from the National Rifle Association. The CBSN political panel has post-debate analysis.
