Live

Watch CBSN Live

Clinton gets slammed for racially charged joke

Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton has been criticized for a racially charged joke she was involved in with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. Critics are attacking her for the inherent racism of the joke, and its poor delivery.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.