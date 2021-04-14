Clinton changes strategy; Sanders pins hopes on Super Tuesday
Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton expects to win a majority of the Super Tuesday delegates over rival Bernie Sanders, pushing her that much closer to the party's presidential nomination. She's already starting to focus more on her GOP rivals than Sanders in campaign speeches. Sanders may be in trouble if he loses big states such as Virginia and Texas. With more on the Democratic race today, CBS News' Nancy Cordes joins CBSN from Virginia.