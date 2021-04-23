Live

Clinton campaign chairman's Twitter hacked

Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta's Twitter was hacked on Wednesday. A tweet from Podesta's account said that he "switched teams" and encouraged people to "vote Trump." CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the latest.
