Live

Watch CBSN Live

Clinton and Sanders in dead heat before Iowa

A new CBS battleground tracker poll in Iowa shows Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in a dead heat -- one week before ballots are cast in the caucuses. Nancy Cordes reports that even President Obama is now weighing in on the race.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.